SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.55

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 4043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after buying an additional 1,244,037 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,063,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,223,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

