Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Update

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, an increase of 787.1% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Skylight Health Group stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $50.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.20.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.