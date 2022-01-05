Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

