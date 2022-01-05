Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,079,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,813,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.