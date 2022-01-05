Sleep Number Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,462 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the average volume of 469 put options.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $910,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 36.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sleep Number by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.78.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.