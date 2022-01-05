SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NYSE:SM opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

