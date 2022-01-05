Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Hits $8.90 on Major Exchanges

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.90 or 0.00019123 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $45.39 million and $170,943.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars.

