Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 66.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $220.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

