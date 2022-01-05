So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 1% Higher

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.11. 357,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 321,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $337.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 2,608.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 653,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 74.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 179,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

