SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in December

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 503,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

OTCMKTS SFTBF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 2,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

