Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,714 ($23.10) and last traded at GBX 1,724 ($23.23). Approximately 220,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 280,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,739 ($23.43).

Several research firms recently commented on SCT. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.58) to GBX 1,900 ($25.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($26.28) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,012.50 ($27.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,850.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,930.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 34.90 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

In other news, insider Graeme Watt sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($24.81), for a total transaction of £707,754.04 ($953,717.88).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

