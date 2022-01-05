Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the November 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.

SLSSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Solaris Resources stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

