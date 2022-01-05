Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires 18,126 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $721,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of IBMM opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

