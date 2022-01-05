Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,082,000. 55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.61.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

