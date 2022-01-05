Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 661 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 181,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.