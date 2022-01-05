Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned 0.36% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 554,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $26.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

