Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.