Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $306.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

