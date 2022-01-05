Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $260.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.41.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.