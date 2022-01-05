Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $128.56

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.56, but opened at $134.18. Sony Group shares last traded at $132.64, with a volume of 22,320 shares changing hands.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

