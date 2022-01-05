Souders Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

