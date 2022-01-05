Southern (NYSE:SO) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of SO opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.98. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southern will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

