Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 395,122 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 54.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 386,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

