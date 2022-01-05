S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $469.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $459.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.62. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

