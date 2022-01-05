SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 24.5% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $531,508.88 and approximately $133,488.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.50 or 0.08048707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,198.62 or 0.99926141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007471 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

