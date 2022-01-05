SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.52

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.52 and last traded at $99.52, with a volume of 151921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $114.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

