SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $130.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $131.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

