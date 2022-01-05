SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,259,209 shares.The stock last traded at $84.99 and had previously closed at $85.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,011,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

