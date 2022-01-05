SPINDLE (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $157,819.05

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $157,819.05 and approximately $35.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,287.42 or 1.00011058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00084807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00279904 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.20 or 0.00462530 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00150958 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006090 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000978 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.