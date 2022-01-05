Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Short Interest Update

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 124.7% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Shares of SRC opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.