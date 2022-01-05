Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 1.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.48% of Markel worth $78,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Markel by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,236.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,254.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,243.43. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

