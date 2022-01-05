Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $441.51 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.64 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.83.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

