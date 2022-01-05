SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 523,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

FLOW stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.36. 610,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,121. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.