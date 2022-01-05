SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $95.00 at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.
NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,239. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $83.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
