SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $95.00 at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,239. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $83.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

