SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of SSE stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 49,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. SSE has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

