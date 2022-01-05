SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSPPF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

