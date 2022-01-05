SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Down 2%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM)’s share price was down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$21.64 and last traded at C$21.71. Approximately 454,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 383,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 6.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

SSR Mining Company Profile (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

