St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Trading 0.2% Higher

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.12. 2,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

