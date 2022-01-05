Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBLUY stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

