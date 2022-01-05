Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.20

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.20 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.84). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 62.70 ($0.84), with a volume of 123,922 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £103.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.21.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

