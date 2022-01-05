Stafi Price Tops $1.19 on Top Exchanges (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stafi has a total market cap of $13.39 million and $2.66 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00225358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.06 or 0.00529615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00095599 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

