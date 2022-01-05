Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$467,846.26 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,400,000.00.

TSE:STN traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,391. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of C$41.14 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

