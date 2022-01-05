STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $114,976.00

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $114,976.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00079830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.57 or 0.08192888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.79 or 1.00122293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007572 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

