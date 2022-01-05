State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,147 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $149,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $920.29. 699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,006. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $926.53 and its 200-day moving average is $902.95. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

