Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $56.05 million and $1.29 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00011768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002104 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 1,430,302,323.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 10,233,518 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

