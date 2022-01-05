Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of Stelco stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

