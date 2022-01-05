Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at National Bankshares

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.23.

TSE SJ traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$38.58 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$671.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

