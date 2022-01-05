Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 170,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,597,399 shares.The stock last traded at $20.73 and had previously closed at $20.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 135.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Stellantis by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stellantis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stellantis by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

