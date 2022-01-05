STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 52-Week High at $248.30

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $248.30 and last traded at $245.16, with a volume of 478234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.57.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.72.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 7,191.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

