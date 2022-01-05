stETH (STETH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00077983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.24 or 0.08177819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.72 or 1.00418276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007570 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

